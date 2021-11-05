Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $19.62 Million Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. C4 Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $19,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 205,480 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 149.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

CCCC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,038. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $92,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,972,274. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

