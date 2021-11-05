Sphera Funds Management LTD. Trims Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,125 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.30% of Arko worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arko by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Arko by 31.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Arko in the second quarter worth $136,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arko by 140.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arko stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 1,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,518. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

