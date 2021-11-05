Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

