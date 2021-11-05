Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

