Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Trading Up 1.1%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.56 and last traded at $109.56. 261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.8616 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.