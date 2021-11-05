Spore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $133,575.00 (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Spore has a market cap of $10.64 million and $133,575.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spore has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00240922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00096643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Spore Profile

SPORE is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

