Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.20 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.58 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $127.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,188. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,698 shares of company stock worth $21,876,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprout Social stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 109.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $28,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

