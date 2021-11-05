SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $62.09, but opened at $58.00. SPX shares last traded at $57.99, with a volume of 438 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SPXC. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the first quarter worth $851,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 11.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPX during the first quarter worth $205,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 3.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90.

SPX Company Profile (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

