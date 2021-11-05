Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.08.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock opened at $247.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. Square has a 52 week low of $167.11 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Square by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,198,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,119,000 after purchasing an additional 216,023 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.