Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.08.
SQ stock opened at $247.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. Square has a 52 week low of $167.11 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Square by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,198,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,119,000 after purchasing an additional 216,023 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
