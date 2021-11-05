Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,265 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,641,000 after buying an additional 84,485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 9.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,924,000 after buying an additional 111,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $2,445,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $86.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

