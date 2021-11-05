Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 18,641 CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CMC Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $140.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.11. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.10.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.30.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

