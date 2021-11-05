Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 10,867 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 22.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $154.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.33 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.58.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

