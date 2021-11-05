Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 36,407 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Houlihan Lokey as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $119.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

