Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 319.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.20% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHN stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.23%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

