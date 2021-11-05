SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.920-$4.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.170-$1.250 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.99. 13,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,870. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

