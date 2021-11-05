SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SSPPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $$3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

