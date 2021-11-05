STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. STAAR Surgical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.59. 401,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,151. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 275.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In other news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

