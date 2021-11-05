Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.65

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.65 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 84.90 ($1.11). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 83.05 ($1.09), with a volume of 427,629 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £480.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36.

About Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

