State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $101.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in State Street by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.32. 39,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,256. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30. State Street has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.