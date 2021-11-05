State Street Corp Acquires 193,989 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.01% of Brighthouse Financial worth $113,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.6% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.62 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

