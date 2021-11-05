State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $113,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $176,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $134.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.39 and a 1-year high of $134.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $4,881,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

