State Street Corp Buys 198,731 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.86% of BOK Financial worth $111,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BOK Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $937,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $107.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $109.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,450 shares of company stock worth $2,612,360. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

