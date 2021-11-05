State Street Corp Has $110.26 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,165,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,796 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $110,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

RPD opened at $136.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average of $104.43. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.