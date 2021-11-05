State Street Corp Purchases 12,039 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

State Street Corp grew its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 596,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rogers were worth $119,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock opened at $269.36 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $273.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.08.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

