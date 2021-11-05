State Street Corp Purchases 4,022,420 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 10.15% of Century Aluminum worth $117,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 407,866 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 71,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 57,236 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENX stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

