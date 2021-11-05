Stephen N. Ashman Sells 15,565 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $404,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $187,754.78.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $27.02 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $27.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

