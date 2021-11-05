Stephens Boosts Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $185.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.50.
Shares of EXP opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.80. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $86.04 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.
In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,645. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after acquiring an additional 100,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
