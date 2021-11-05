Stephens Boosts Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $185.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of EXP opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.80. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $86.04 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,645. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after acquiring an additional 100,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

