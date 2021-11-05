Stephens Increases Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $60.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOLF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,746. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Acushnet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.