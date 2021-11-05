STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. STERIS updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$7.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.60-$7.85 EPS.

STE traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.63. 2,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,072. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.40 and its 200 day moving average is $211.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $237.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.17.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

