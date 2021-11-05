Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $272.57 million, a PE ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.