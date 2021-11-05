Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 627.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,245 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,570,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after buying an additional 1,326,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,743,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STL opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

