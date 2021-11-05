Steven Madden, Ltd. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

SHOO stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.