Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 256 Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at $1,152,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $62.98.

Dassault Systèmes Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

