Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 4,850.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 83.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.88.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $423,852.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,367. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,347,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.02 per share, for a total transaction of $267,472,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,976 shares of company stock worth $1,421,024.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

