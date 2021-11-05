Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 973 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:BIG opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

