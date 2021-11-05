Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUDM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 452,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 92,142 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 557.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NUDM opened at $33.07 on Friday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01.

