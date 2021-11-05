Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 8,349 Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 531.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after buying an additional 181,269 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $100.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

