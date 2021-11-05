Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in AECOM by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 163.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. AECOM has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

