Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fisker were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Fisker by 354.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fisker by 640.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of FSR opened at $17.61 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.