Stifel Financial Corp Has $757,000 Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.09 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. Analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.