Stifel Financial Corp Has $767,000 Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,560 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 125.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 50.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in Wingstop by 8.7% during the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 281,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period.

Shares of WING stock opened at $164.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 172.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

