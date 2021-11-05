Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Stifel Financial has increased its dividend payment by 240.0% over the last three years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE SF traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,977. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stifel Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

