Stifel Financial Corp Sells 171 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $268.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $208.03 and a 1 year high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.63.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.