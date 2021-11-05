Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHLAF. Societe Generale downgraded Schindler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC downgraded Schindler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schindler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.38.

Get Schindler alerts:

Shares of SHLAF opened at $260.08 on Tuesday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $258.70 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.46.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.