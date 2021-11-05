Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares International Select Dividend ETF Call Options (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,989 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 353 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $449,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $347,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IDV opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

