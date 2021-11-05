Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 29.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 236,275 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

