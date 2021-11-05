StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Raised to C$7.25 at Canaccord Genuity

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SVI. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$6.67.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that StorageVault Canada will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

