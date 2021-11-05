Strike Price Reaches $53.55 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $161.25 million and $5.25 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $53.55 or 0.00087612 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00084176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00085372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00104014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,520.96 or 1.00660361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.37 or 0.07311130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022780 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,011,366 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.