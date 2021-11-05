Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $92.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 78.59%.

In related news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,503 shares of company stock valued at $885,205. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.