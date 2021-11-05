Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,693 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 598,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,924,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,429,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 87,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.