Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.81.

BILL opened at $293.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.20 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.64. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.19 and a fifty-two week high of $312.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $124,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

